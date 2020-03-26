Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could help others

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plasma is a promising way to treat COVID-19 patients who are critically ill, according to Dr. Nate Smith, State Secretary of Health.

He said plasma donations from those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus could play a significant role in the recovery of others.

“The plasma has to be processed and tested so that it’s safe to give but that’s a promising strategy,” Smith said.

Dr. Smith announced a new way of tracking COVID-19 hospital patients. He is asking all hospitals to update the state on hospitalizations as quickly as possible.

As of the afternoon of March 26, there were 41 COVID-19 hospitalizations.