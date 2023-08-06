FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The clock is ticking for families to take part in tax-free deals. One popular stop this weekend was Plato’s Closet.

“Definitely love Tax-Free Weekend. Even myself growing up, that’s like whenever me and my family would always do our back-to-school shopping,” said Shelby Kennedy, assistant manager for Plato’s Closet.

Shelby Kennedy is the assistant manager at the secondhand shop. She says shoppers get an extra 10 percent off on Tax-Free Weekend. Yet for Kennedy, saving money is just the start.

“Being able to like provide like cute and trendy clothing because I know that’s something that’s so important to people is being able to present yourself in a way that makes you feel good,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy loves seeing the confidence shoppers find when they’re better able to afford what they need.

“What’s really important about this weekend and making people, like feel good about themselves going back to school, ” said Kennedy.

For Plato’s Closet employee Alli Greer, the impact hits home.

“I think it has a really big impact on a lot of them, especially around here. It did have a lot of an impact on my family when I was younger. That’s when we would always go and shop as Tax-Free Weekend for back to school and stuff,” said Greer.

Middle school teacher Briley Saunders calls herself a deal finder.

“Well as a second-year teacher, you know, I’m always struggling to find things are school appropriate,” said Saunders.

She says discounts are the only way to go when preparing for the upcoming school year.

“It’s actually nice to get some good deals and kind of stock my new wardrobe for the new school year. I start tomorrow, so I’m trying to get some last-minute goodies for the school year,” said Saunders.

Although Tax-Free Weekend is coming to an end, Kennedy says shopping at secondhand stores, like Plato’s Closet, is the only way to make sure you’re making the most of your money this school year.