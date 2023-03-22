FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A play written and directed by University of Arkansas graduate students will be performed later this spring at Mount Sequoyah.

“Teen Dad,” a comedic exploration of generational trauma and recovery in a mixed-race Black and Latino family, will be hosted by Arts One Presents at the Clapp Auditorium on May 3-5 and May 7. There will be an additional free, private production and discussion for children in youth-oriented organizations in Springdale on May 6.

According to a media release, “Teen Dad” follows self-proclaimed emo-goth teenager Abby as she attempts to reconcile her turbulent past by bringing her mother, Tanya, and birth father, Tom, together for a surprise reunion. The play’s writer, Adrienne Dawes, is a graduate student at the University of Arkansas studying playwriting.

“The opportunity to produce a play with a living, local playwright is rare, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the humor, heart, and humanity of these characters that Adrienne created,” said Anne Jackson, Arts One Presents’ Executive Director. The production is directed by Fayetteville native Trey Smith, a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and currently pursuing a Master of Education in Higher Education.

Tickets for the upcoming performances are available here. The Arts One Presents website offers discounts for students and veterans.