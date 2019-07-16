Plug and Play launches global office in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A supply chain and logistics company welcomed people from all over the world to show off its inventions Monday in Northwest Arkansas.

Plug and Play launched its newest global office in Bentonville.

The company says it will bring innovative startups from around the world together to help support each other.

More than 200 people attended Monday’s event, including innovators who are interested in and supportive of Plug and Play in NWA.

“We will be accelerating about 20 startups per year to begin with and we are excited to launch this effort with the great community we have here,” Vice President of Plug and Play Farzin Shadpour says.

This is also the 23rd international office for the company.