LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pocola man died on August 17 after a collision in Leflore County 0.25 miles north of Highway 271 and 0.10 miles east of the Poteau River.

According to an accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jerry Hayes, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office. The report says he was piloting a Moster 185 paraglider.

The report says the Hayes’ condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision are under investigation. The report does not mention what Hayes collided with.

According to the report, the incident is being investigated by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, Pocola Police Department, Pocola Fire Department, Oklahoma Game Warden and Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.

The report says the weather was clear at the time of the crash.