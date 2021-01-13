Podcast explores COVID-19 impact on local Marshallese community

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new podcast explores the impact COVID-19 has on the Marshallese population in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas Atoll is a production of Arkansas Story Vault at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History and is co-produced by the School of Journalism and Strategic Media in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

The series addresses the pandemic and healthcare disparities in the Marshallese community, the history of the United States and the Marshall Islands’ political relationship, and the status of the Marshallese as both nuclear and political refugees.

Arkansas Atoll is available on the Arkansas Story Vault website at storyvault.uark.edu, and will be distributed on major podcasting platforms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers