Podcast explores COVID-19 impact on local Marshallese community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new podcast explores the impact COVID-19 has on the Marshallese population in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas Atoll is a production of Arkansas Story Vault at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History and is co-produced by the School of Journalism and Strategic Media in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

The series addresses the pandemic and healthcare disparities in the Marshallese community, the history of the United States and the Marshall Islands’ political relationship, and the status of the Marshallese as both nuclear and political refugees.

Arkansas Atoll is available on the Arkansas Story Vault website at storyvault.uark.edu, and will be distributed on major podcasting platforms.