Polar Plunge marks 50 years, raises thousands

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. (KNWA) — Special Olympics Arkansas celebrated fifty years of joy through sport and supporting athletes Saturday morning with the Polar Plunge at Beaver Lake.

Over 15,000 athletes ages eight and up and another 13,000 Unified Young Athletes ages two to seven are supported by Special Olympics Arkansas and the charitable donations that make SOA possible.

Officials say that the Beaver Lake Polar Plunge brings the most participants in the state.

Twenty-four Polar Plunges are slated to occur across the state from January to February and mark the official Polar Plunge season.