Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

by: , The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by Elizabeth City police dept. shows Lisa O’Quinn. Police in Elizabeth City, N.C., say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing on Monday, May 24, 2021. Police say the women were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by the car of Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville. The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white. ( Elizabeth City police dept. via AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by the car of Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle. Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

