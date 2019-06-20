Police and fire departments take competitive approach to getting blood donations

On Thursday, (June 20) Rogers Fire and Police Departments went head-to-head, all for a good cause.

The departments collaborated with the American Red Cross for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, a nationwide competition to see who can get more blood donated.

Residents went to Rogers City Hall and decided who they wanted their donation to support.

Volunteer coordinator for the city, Kim Redfield said it’s important for people to donate if they can, especially considering everything that has happened in the area.

“With all the different natural disasters it seems that we’ve had from flooding and fires whatever kind of natural disaster that’s out there, we always need blood,” Redfield said.

Captain Dennis Thurman with the fire department said the drive is not only for a good cause, but it’s also a great way for the departments to strengthen the relationships with the people they serve.

“It’s just cool to be able to take an event like this, the blood drive and just really put an emphasis on community,” Captain Thurman said. “That we’re not untouchable people.”

The American Red Cross is always looking for blood donations with a current urgent need for type O.

Click here to find out where you can donate.

