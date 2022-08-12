DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Many schools are facing an increase in enrollment this year, which could mean more students walking or riding their bikes to school

Crosswalk safety is a huge concern for parents as they send their kids off into this new school year

As traffic will begin to pick up this fall, Decatur police had a few reminders for drivers on the road

Chief Stephen Grizzle said he will not tolerate speeding or distracted drivers in the school zone

“We’re doing everything to make it as safe as possible, and we will watch for speeders, people on their phone and distracted drivers,” -said, Grizzle

Chief Grizzle also says this is not just limited to crosswalks as stopping at bus stop signs is a big safety concern as well.