Police arrest Fort Smith shooting suspect in Eastern Oklahoma

Damian Arnaud, 23, was taken to a local hospital for treatment on December 27 for life-threatening injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Police have arrested 21-year-old Dylan Mikal Moreland for a shooting on December 27.

The shooting was at the 5200 block of Johnson Street in Fort Smith.

Dylan Mikal Moreland, 21

The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said Moreland was the sole suspect and got a warrant for his arrest for battery.

On Wednesday, December 30, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) along with Fort Smith Police Department detectives arrested Moreland without incident on that warrant and are currently awaiting extradition from Eastern Oklahoma.

The victim, Damian Arnaud, 23, was taken to a local hospital for treatment on December 27 for life-threatening injuries. His condition has stabilized.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.

Latest Posts: