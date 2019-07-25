Police arrest man for first-degree battery from June shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man was arrested on a charge of battery from a June 2019 incident in Fayetteville.

Cortrail Matthews, 31, of Marianna was wanted for first-degree battery and a terrorist act, which are both felonies.

Matthews’ charges stem from a case investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department in June 2019. Matthews was also considered an Absconder by Arkansas Community Corrections.

Matthews was arrested without incident by Fayetteville Police and Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and transported the Washington County Jail.

Matthews’ bond had been set at $200,000.