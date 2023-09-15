FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting last week.

Elias Hernandez, 22, was arrested on Sept. 14 for terroristic act, first-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shiloh Drive on Sept. 7 in reference to a shooting.

The victim of the shooting, an 18-year-old, was transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

The post says that the shooting occurred while two vehicles were traveling eastbound on MLK.

Hernandez was arrested with the assistance of Bentonville police.