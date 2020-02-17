Police arrest Rogers man suspected in rape of 12-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old Rogers man on felony rape charges on Thursday, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

On February 10, 2020, police say a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later identified as Samuel Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member’s house.

The 37-year-old allegedly guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster instead, where he then raped her.

Ayala-Guzman is being held in the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bond.