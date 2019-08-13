Police: burglars cut hole in Best Buy roof, steal merchandise

Several other locations across the U.S. have been burglarized the same way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Department detectives and other detectives across the nation said they are searching for burglars who’ve cut holes in Best Buy roofs and stolen merchandise.

Several electronics were stolen from Best Buy in Fayetteville, 464 E. Joyce Blvd., according to police.

Police said they are working to identify the suspects.

Several other Best Buy locations including Tulsa, Okla.; Simi Valley, Cali.; Abiliene, Texas; Murfreesboro and Brentwood, Tenn. were also burglarized.

All the burglaries are similar and in all instances, thousands worth of items were stolen.