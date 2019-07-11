Police bust illegal gambling operation in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Police break up an illegal gambling operation in Springdale.

The Springdale Police Department said on Thursday (July 11) they executed a search warrant on Kings Korner and Kings Xpress in the city.

The warrant was based on an extensive investigation, revealing that both locations had been operating illegal gambling houses, police said.

Police said the owners of both businesses were warned several times about Arkansas law, but continued to operate and profit off of slot machines.

Police said they received a call in April 2019 of a robbery that originated at the gambling operation. The victim told police he won a large cash amount while playing slot machines at Kings Korner. Police said the suspects followed him home when the robbery happened.

The gambling investigation found players could enter the store during business hours and play casino-style slot machines, police said. The players used cash which translated to points on the machine. If a player won, police said they could turn in tickets to the front register for cash winnings.

This was a joint investigation between the Springdale Police Department and Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Agents.

The case remains under investigation.