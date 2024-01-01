SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdale police say a 13-year-old was shot and a 17-year-old was arrested after a suspected accidental shooting early New Year’s Day morning.

Police say officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the scene in the 3100 block of Memory Lane, and quickly found a teen victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown as of Monday morning at 8:15 a.m.

Early in the morning, Springdale police told KNWA/Fox24 News that the victim was 13 years old and was shot in the neck.

Police say they also identified a 17-year-old suspect, and arrested them without incident for battery in the second degree and possession of a handgun by a minor. After conducting interviews on the scene, SPD shared that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. STAY WITH KNWA & FOX24 FOR FUTURE UPDATES.