Police: Construction equipment used to steal ATM in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An automated teller machine was stolen from a bank in Fayetteville over the weekend.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to 3665 N. Investment Drive (Generations Bank) at 3:27 a.m. in reference to an ATM alarm.

Upon arrival, officers found that the ATM had been stolen from the location.

Murphy said the suspects utilized heavy equipment from a nearby construction site to remove and destroy the machine, which investigators later located.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken, police said.

Similar ATM thefts occurred in Fayetteville in August 2020 and in Bentonville in July 2020.

