ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Heritage High School was in lockdown Thursday morning after a student reported seeing someone with a gun on campus.

Luckily, that report was unfounded and the students are safe. Police said today was a testament to the school’s lockdown procedures and the perfect example of the “if you see something, say something” rule.

Annette Dempster’s morning took a turn when she noticed multiple police cars at her daughter’s high school. She pulled into the school’s parking lot while receiving videos and texts from her daughter who was on lockdown.

“They wouldn’t let me go get her, so I had to wait and it was the longest half hour of my life,” said Dempster.

While Dempster and other parents were waiting officer Keith Foster and the Rogers Police Department were searching for the reported firearm.

“We located the student suspected of having the firearm, were able to get them out of the classroom with no incident, said Foster. “Searched him and everyone else in the class just to make sure there was no firearms located. We did not locate a firearm at all.”

After no gun was found, the students went back to class. The lockdown lasted less than 45 minutes.

“If you’re looking for a silver lining in all of this, it’s that we were able to test the system today and it works,” said Foster.

Foster said the students did exactly what they were supposed to do by telling the school office what they thought they saw and the school’s lockdown procedures were successful.

“You know how many students have died in a fire in the last 50 years?” said Foster. “Yeah, none, because they all know what to do with the fire alarm because they do a fire drill every month. So we just need to get in that same habit of being able to practice a lockdown.”

Dempster said her eyes were opened after hearing her daughter explain the lockdown procedures, and how common they are.

“I’m glad the kids know what to do,” said Dempster. “I’m glad they know how to process it without being traumatic. You know, that was my concern.”

Dempster said she’s grateful every student is safe, and Heritage High School echoes her thoughts, and are thanking police and staff for a quick response.