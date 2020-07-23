Police departments across Arkansas see low application numbers

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) – Police departments across the state are having trouble finding men and women willing to wear the badge. Major cities like Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Conway, and Hot Springs all have an extremely low number of applicants.

If you ask Hot Springs Police Corporal Joey Williams five years ago how many people wanted to put on the uniform ready to serve and protect, you’d find more patrol cars are sitting empty and the applications to fill them are few and far between.

“Numbers are down. It’s hard to find people who want to do this job,” Williams said.

Williams said part of that is because the badge doesn’t have the respect it used to.

“One bad person could ruin it for everybody. As you see it’s been happening in the United States now. One bad person can make our jobs immensely hard to do,” Williams said.

He said the pay doesn’t help either.

“When people can go into the private sector and make more money people don’t want to apply for a $40,000 a year job,” Williams said.

When it comes to the opinion of law enforcement, the Hot Springs Police Department is working to change its appearance.

“We want our department to reflect our community,” Williams said.

He said that means actively seeking out people from all backgrounds who are passionate about service.

“We’ve reached out to our local churches and we’re helping them spread the word, all the churches in all different parts of the community especially in our black churches,” Williams said.

They’ve also beefed up their ads on social media and putting them out in both English and Spanish.

“People want to see themselves represented. That mirror reflection of who they are reflected on the department,” Williams said.

Williams encourages those who have a bad opinion of the career to apply and be the change they want to see.

“Are you going to change the world probably not but you change that one person’s life that’s worth the job right there,” Williams said.

Williams hopes to have at least 60 applicants. Last he checked they still had a ways to go. The deadline is the end of next month.