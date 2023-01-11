FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.

According to a social media post, the remains were found early on the morning of January 11 on the 900 block of W. Holly Street in Fayetteville. The location is located several blocks north of the University of Arkansas campus.

Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department said people were walking in the area shortly after 11 p.m. on January 10 when their dog discovered a jawbone that “could possibly have been human remains.” Officers came to the scene, cordoned off the area and notified the Criminal Investigation Division.

The search began early on January 11 “as soon as the sun came up,” according to Sgt. Murphy. He added that he believes investigators have located “other items” and that the coroner is on scene and will examine that material.

Sgt. Murphy added that investigators also employed a drone to help search the heavily-wooded area.

“There’s thick vegetation,” he said. “And investigators have been out here combing through that vegetation to see what they can find.”

He added that the spot where the dog found the first bone is “a good ways away” from where investigators are currently searching.

“There’s a good possibility some of these remains are scattered throughout this wooded area,” he stated.

Police said that an active investigation is ongoing and that no further details are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.