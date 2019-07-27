Police, firefighters compete to gather school supplies

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Beaver Lake Fire Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office went head-to-head for a good cause on Saturday.

The two departments competed to see which could collect the most school supplies for kids in need.

The event is part of the pair’s annual school supply drive, where the two departments work to gather enough school supplies to fill a patrol car.

“I have a team inside the store that’s goading people to help us out,” said Hank Euler, an engineer with the Beaver Lake Fire Department. “We’ve got some inside help.”

Matt Day, a sergeant with the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, says it’s just one small way the groups can give back to the community.

“There’s a lot of low-income families and stuff that struggle to get school supplies and things like that,” said Day. “If there is anything we can do to help out, we’ll help.”

All the school supplies donated on Saturday were stuffed inside backpacks and will be distributed to students before the start of the school year.