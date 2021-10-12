Police: Fort Smith man arrested after attempting to shoot spouse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to shoot his spouse, who was unharmed, according to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD).

Jordan Dane Kennedy, 26, was taken into custody after a brief search near where the shooting occurred, at some apartments in the area of N. 52nd Street and Spradling Avenue, police said.

Kennedy has been charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain person, according to FSPD.

He is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

