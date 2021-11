FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police say a pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a vehicle at the 3300 block of Kinkead Avenue near the Kinkead Avenue and Melrose Avenue intersection.

FS Police are on scene of vehicle/pedestrian fatality in 3300 block of Kinkead near Kinkead/Melrose intersection. No ID at this time on pedestrian victim. Reconstruction will be on scene for a few hours. Please avoid area if you can, and keep all involved in thoughts or prayers. pic.twitter.com/HxqVlit6tz — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 16, 2021

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, there is no identification on the pedestrian at this time.

Investigators will be on scene for a few hours, according to police.