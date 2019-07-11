Police: Four women reportedly steal more than $15,000 from local businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for four women accused of stealing thousands worth of merchandise from local businesses.

Detectives are working to identify the women who they said have stolen from JCPenney and Academy Sports.

The four were last seen in a small, gray newer-model SUV.

Investigators said between June 19 and July 9, the women stole $14,350 in Nike apparel during seven instances from JCPenney in Fort Smith.

The four also stole from the JCPenney in Fayetteville, police said. Investigators said one of the women hit an employee at this location.

The women allegedly stole clothing from Academy Sports.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or any other local agency.