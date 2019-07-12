Police: illegal gambling bust may mean jail involving robbery suspect

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is facing years in prison in connection with an alleged robbery that reportedly happened in connection with an illegal gambling operation.

Jared Clark, 31, of Springdale is accused of felony robbery and fleeing and misdemeanor theft of property.

The alleged robbery happened less than two miles from George Elementary School, court documents state.

The man robbed told police he was followed home from Kings Korner after winning $400 from gaming machines, according to the documents.

He told police he was grabbed and restrained, and his wallet containing $500, keys and identification were stolen, the documents state.

Investigators report text messages and geolocation data reveal Clark was at Kings Korner the same time as the alleged victim.

The documents state Clark text messaged someone and stated, “still waiting on him… he hit another jackpot”.

Clark is also accused of driving recklessly from the scene of the alleged robbery and hitting a stop sign.

Police said he led them on a pursuit and was a public safety concern because he drove through stop lights and signs while at a high speed.

According to the documents, the pursuit ended because of concerns for the officer’s safety.

A few hours later, investigators located Clark at a residence along with the vehicle he was reportedly driving, the documents state. Police said damage to the vehicle was consistent with hitting an object.

Robbery is a Class B felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, according to state statutes.

Thirty-one illegal gambling machines, along with other evidence, were seized from Kings Korner and Kings Xpress, according to police.

Police said illegal gambling operations happened at the businesses.