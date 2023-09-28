FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police respond to reports of a shooting in the Washington Regional Medical Center parking lot at the intersection of Gregg Avenue and Appleby Road on September 28.

According Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police, two victims were shot and sustained critical but non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy says detectives are investigating what exactly occurred and who the two people are that were shot.

According to Murphy, police are still looking for the suspect. He says the victims met the suspect in the parking lot for some reason and at some point, the victims were shot. Murphy says the victims then drove themselves to the hospital.

Murphy says it is not known if there were cameras in the parking lot where the victims were shot.

According to Murphy, the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police blocked off a parking lot near the intersection and are searching a grassy area near Gregg Avenue and Drake Street. It is unknown what police are looking for.

Murphy asks for anyone with information on the shooting to contact Fayetteville police.

A Washington Regional spokesperson said in a statement that the hospital was place on lockdown immediately following the shooting at lifted early in the morning on September 29.

Following the shooting, Washington Regional’s emergency processes were immediately implemented, and the hospital was placed on lockdown to safeguard our team members, patients and visitors. Washington Regional security staff and Fayetteville police officers were present both within and outside the facility throughout the event to ensure the safety of our campus. The lockdown was lifted early this morning with all entrances and exits open for normal business operations. We are thankful for the service and support provided by FPD during this incident. Washington Regional

