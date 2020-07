ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Police are investigating a shooting at 1346 W Olive St. in Rogers.

We were contacted by Mercy Hospital at 8 a.m. July 4 about a gunshot victim.

The victim is an adult male. He is currently in the ICU.

The shooting is still under investigation, but police say there is no danger to the public.

