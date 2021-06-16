Police investigating after ‘physical disturbance’ at Fayetteville gas station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are gathering information at a crime scene on Wedington Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to Fayetteville police dispatch, a “physical disturbance” occurred in the parking lot of the Flash Market/McDonald’s on Wedington Avenue.

Police said they became aware of the incident after an unidentified individual showed up at the emergency room with “non life threatening but significant” injuries at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, but authorities say a suspect or potential suspects have been tentatively identified.

According to police dispatch, no gunshots are believed to have been fired during the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further information.