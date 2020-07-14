Police need help to identify suspects in Fort Smith burglary

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects involved in a Fort Smith burglary.

According to police, between July 9 and July 10 people were caught on camera breaking into several home display models at Clayton Homes.

The suspects stole flooring materials and air conditioning units as well as damaged the homes.

The suspects were also driving a silver SUV.

If you have any information on who these people might be contact the Sheriff’s Office at (479) 783-1051.