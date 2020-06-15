Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

A photo of Las Vegas police officer Shay K. Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the department, is displayed during a media briefing at police headquarters in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mikalonis was was shot Monday night in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police.

The officer’s family released a statement Saturday through the police, saying the 29-year-old is expected to stay on the ventilator. He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center.

Edgar Samaniego, charged in the shooting of Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, appears at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Samaniego is accused of shooting and critically injuring Mikalonis on the Las Vegas Strip Monday, during a protest against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A 20-year-old man is charged in the shooting.

An appointed public defender says his client will plead not guilty.