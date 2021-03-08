Police: One woman killed in disturbance at North Little Rock restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Police said one woman has died after a disturbance at a North Little Rock restaurant Sunday night.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese located at 4120 Landers Road.

As of 8:30 p.m. there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Emergency personnel in ambulances were also present.

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an armed disturbance but received a second call about gunfire while they were on their way to the restaurant.

Other customers and families could still be seen inside the restaurant as police continued to investigate the scene. Investigators said there were around 40 customers in the store at the time of the shooting.

Police have only described the victim as an adult woman.

