Police: One woman killed in disturbance at North Little Rock restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Police said one woman has died after a disturbance at a North Little Rock restaurant Sunday night.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese located at 4120 Landers Road.

As of 8:30 p.m. there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Emergency personnel in ambulances were also present.

#BREAKING – We are on the scene of a possible shooting investigation in North Little Rock at the Chuck E. Cheese. From what we’re seeing, a lot of police presence, an ambulance on scene, crime scene tape was just put up. We’ll have more soon. #ARnews @KARK4News @FOX16News — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 8, 2021

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an armed disturbance but received a second call about gunfire while they were on their way to the restaurant.

Other customers and families could still be seen inside the restaurant as police continued to investigate the scene. Investigators said there were around 40 customers in the store at the time of the shooting.

We can see families still inside the Chuck E. Cheese. The entire parking lot has been blocked off. CSI has not arrived yet, but the ambulance is still on scene. Due to the sensitive nature of the crime scene I will not be sharing pictures. Tune in to @FOX16News at 9 for more. — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) March 8, 2021

Police have only described the victim as an adult woman.