Police pursuit leads to standoff on Highway 62 near Prairie Grove; road closed

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highway 62 between Prairie Grove and Farmington is closed on Monday morning as police negotiate with an armed suspect, according to the Prairie Grove Police Department (PGPD).

According to PGPD Captain Jeffrey O’Brien, a police pursuit that started near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville ended on Highway 62 between Prairie Grove and Farmington on Monday morning.

As of 6:20 a.m. on Monday morning, authorities are currently on scene negotiating with an armed male inside of a vehicle.

Police say the incident is under control, and there is no danger to the public.

Traffic is being diverted eastbound onto Highway 170, and westbound onto Bethel Blacktop Road (County Road 62).

Authorities with the PGPD, Fayetteville Police Department, Farmington Police Department, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene, O’Brien said.

