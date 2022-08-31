SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are releasing new information regarding a Springdale shooting that left one man dead.

Police say Luis Lemus, 19, died early Sunday morning, August 28.

The deadly shooting happened in a parking lot at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, which is shared by Zabana Night Club and several other businesses, police said.

Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor says surveillance footage from inside the nightclub shows Lemus was at the business prior to the incident. The footage shows Lemus arriving at the club around midnight. Police were unable to provide details about how long Lemus was inside, only saying he was in the nightclub “just before the shooting.”

Investigators are still piecing together what happened and have not yet named any suspects or persons of interest.

If you have any information on this case, call Springdale Police at 479-751-4542.