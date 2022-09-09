FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.

According to the police, the accident involved a motorcycle and a dump truck. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police advise motorists to expect delays for the next several hours as the Accident Reconstruction team investigates at the scene. Police suggest considering alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.