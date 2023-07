FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department has reported a missing 21-year-old.

Genevieve Farnet, 21, was reported missing by her family on July 14 (Fayetteville Police Department).

Genevieve Farnet was reported missing by her family on July 14. She was last seen in the area of College and Rolling Hills.

Farnet drives a white Nissan van with Arkansas license plate 649ZUZ.

Farnet also goes by “GiGi” or “Genie” according to the post and family.

If you have any information about her whereabouts contact FPD Cpl. Lichti at (479)587-3555.