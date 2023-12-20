JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police respond to a crash on December 20 at Johnson Mill Boulevard in Johnson following a pursuit.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it assisted Arkansas State Police on some kind of pursuit.

Arkansas State Police say the suspect who fled police caused a three-car accident. One person had minor injuries. ASP says no officers were injured.

According to ASP, the suspect has been apprehended.

The scene has been cleared.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.