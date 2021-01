FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday police responded to a shooting reported in the area of Bradstreet Ln. and Keats Dr. in Fayetteville.

Officers located one male victim that had sustained a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility.

Detectives are on scene investigating. Officials say there is currently no threat to the public.

