SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
It happened near the Springdale Library on Feb. 15.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.
by: Justin Trobaugh
Posted:
Updated:
(Getty Images)
by: Justin Trobaugh
Posted:
Updated:
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
It happened near the Springdale Library on Feb. 15.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now