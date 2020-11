FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 8:25 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to the entertainment district in reference to a report of a gunshot heard.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, information gathered at the scene led police to believe a person was asked to leave a business which resulted in the suspect firing a round into the air and leaving the scene.

Officers are investigating. Nobody was injured.