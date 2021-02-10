Police responding to deadly shooting outside of ER at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are responding to reports of a deadly shooting near CHI St. Vincent hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the victim was shot outside of the hospital shortly before noon.

We are on scene of a homicide at St. Vincent’s Hospital. A male was shot outside the hospital, near the ER. An investigation is underway and a crime scene has been set up in this area. More information will be release when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5WtbjAyEwQ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 10, 2021

Hospital officials report that the incident did not take place on the hospital campus near the area of University and Markham.

LRPD officials saw they are currently investigating the scene. Video from the area shows a heavy police presence.

Police did note that they do not believe there is an immediate concern for patients or staff at the hospital at this time.

A portion of the parking lot is taped off. Here’s what the scene looks like right now ⬇️ https://t.co/9yoFDYYF7s pic.twitter.com/TMvMjE8aiS — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) February 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.