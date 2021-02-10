Police responding to deadly shooting outside of ER at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are responding to reports of a deadly shooting near CHI St. Vincent hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the victim was shot outside of the hospital shortly before noon.

Hospital officials report that the incident did not take place on the hospital campus near the area of University and Markham.

LRPD officials saw they are currently investigating the scene. Video from the area shows a heavy police presence.

Police did note that they do not believe there is an immediate concern for patients or staff at the hospital at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers