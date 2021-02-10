Police responding to deadly shooting outside of ER at CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are responding to reports of a deadly shooting near CHI St. Vincent hospital Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers said the victim was shot outside of the hospital shortly before noon.
Hospital officials report that the incident did not take place on the hospital campus near the area of University and Markham.
LRPD officials saw they are currently investigating the scene. Video from the area shows a heavy police presence.
Police did note that they do not believe there is an immediate concern for patients or staff at the hospital at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.