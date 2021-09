MALVERN, Ark. – Authorities in Malvern say that the two children at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert have been found.

The Malvern Police Department reported that the 7-year-old and 13-year-old had been found and were safe.

Officers noted that the adult with the children was also speaking with police.

The alert had been issued just after noon on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.