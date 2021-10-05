Police say Springdale man sexually assaulted woman during massage

The story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage.

According to a police report Dominique Williams, 30, of Springdale was arrested for masturbating and ejaculating on the back and in the hair of a woman he was giving a massage.

The report says the woman was assaulted by Williams during a massage at a chiropractic clinic.

The woman was positioned on top of the massage table, face down, without a shirt or bra.

The woman told police after an extended amount of time, longer than the scheduled 20 minute massage, she heard the sound of Williams doing “something inappropriate”.

According to the report, the woman felt Williams ejaculate on her back and in her hair. The woman told police she knew the substance she felt on her back and in her hair was not the massage oil Willams used.

The woman told police when she got up from the table, Williams used a towel to wipe the substance off her back.

Police later questioned Williams about the incident when he admitted to ejaculating on the woman.

Williams was arrested for second degree sexual assault for ejaculating onto the victim for the purpose of sexual gratification while she was unaware a sexual act was occurring. He is awaiting a bond hearing.