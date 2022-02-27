JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Timothy Reel, of Spadra.

He’s a 62-year old white male, last seen on Monday. His ATV and dog are also missing.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call at about 4:30 a.m. regarding a missing person. They located Reel’s cell phone and truck still at the residence.

Numerous people have been interviewed and investigators determined the last known contact anyone had with him was almost a week ago.

His green Honda 4-wheeler and brown male Pit Bull are also missing.

A ground search was initiated and involved the sheriff’s office, Search & Rescue and Arkansas Game & Fish.

Timothy Reel, 62 of Spadra

Police say this is an active case and that if you have any information about the current location of Timothy Reel, that you contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 479-754-2200.