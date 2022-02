ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared the information of a missing/runaway teen from Rogers on Friday, Feb. 18.

According to a Facebook post, Christian Ward, 17, was last seen in the Rogers area wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and tan shoes.

He is white and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Simpson at 479.271.1008 or email Jeff.simpson@bentoncountyar.gov