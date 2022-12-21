UPDATE: Fort Smith Police say they have located Thomas Walls safely. There has been no update from Springdale PD on the whereabouts of Whitney Williams.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.

According to the Springdale Police Department Facebook page, Whitney Williams, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the area of Brookhaven Apartments in East Springdale.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, an unknown color shirt, and gray Mickey Mouse fleece pajama pants.

Police say Williams takes medicine for a variety of health issues and it is believed that she might have medicine with her, though the quantity is unknown.

Springdale PD does not believe Williams has been taken or is being held against her will at this time.

If anyone has information regarding her or her whereabouts, call the police department at 479-751-4542 or its Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, Thomas Walls, 12, was last seen on Dec. 20 leaving his home.

Walls is described as wearing a black hoodie with “Champ” written on it and black sweatpants.

Fort Smith PD asks the public to be on the lookout and if you have any information that can assist, call 911 or the department at 479-709-5000.