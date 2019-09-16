Washington County deputies seek driver of stolen SUV

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle after a police pursuit through Northwest Arkansas on Saturday.

Police say the pursuit started near the intersection of Gun Club Road and Harmon Road in Fayetteville when the driver of a stolen 2013 Cadillac Escalade fled from officers.

The chase ended with the stolen vehicle wrecking on White Oak Road outside of Tontitown, according to authorities.

The driver successfully fled on foot through a field. Police say the driver would have been in the area of UA Beef Farm Road, Blue Hole Road, and Kornhaus Road.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the driver or his wherabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.