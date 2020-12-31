Police: Two dead, two injured in assault in northwest Springfield

News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police Lt. Robert Byrne says an adult female and a juvenile male are dead. Two juvenile females, a 7-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Byrne says all involved lived in the house.

Police found the suspect in the 1400 block of N. Brown in Springfield. The suspect was described as a white man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, bald, and wearing a shirt covered in blood.

According to police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey, the incident happened at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott.

This is a developing story.

