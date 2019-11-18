Police: Woman, two men in Duncan Walmart parking lot shooting believed to have known each other

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) — New details have been released after three people were shot and killed in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday.

Just after 9:50 a.m., Duncan police responded to a reported shooting in the Walmart parking lot near Highway 81 and West Plato Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman and man dead inside of a vehicle, as well as another man dead outside of the vehicle on the ground on the driver’s side.

According to police, the man and woman found in the vehicle were inside Walmart at the Money Center prior to the shooting. Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says one of the victims was or is an employee of Walmart.

Police say the shooting then took place in the parking lot of Walmart when a man walked up to a vehicle, firing at least nine rounds, killing the woman and man.

The shooter is then believed to have turned the gun on himself.

Authorities believe the woman and two men knew each other. Their names have not yet been released pending notification for next of kin.

A semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

There were no other injuries.

District Attorney Jason Hicks said at no time was there a threat inside Walmart and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Walmart issued the following statement:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

The incident remains under investigation.