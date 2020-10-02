Political analyst on how diagnosis might affect Trump, campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24’s political analyst breaks down how a positive COVID-19 test result may impact the President and his opponent’s election campaigns.

Dr. Brian Calfano says he believes that diverting focus to Trump’s illness puts opponent Joe Biden on the backburner.

“This entire shift of focus away from substantive issues in the campaign and on the questions about President’s health and whether he’s going to take a turn for the worst and this sort of thing, it moves Joe Biden off the page,” he said.

He explained that Republican commentators leveled criticism at former Vice President Biden when the pandemic first broke out for not staying on the campaign trail.

Despite the President being forced out of the campaign until further notice, Calfano doesn’t believe Biden will be able to hold voters’ attention.

“Now it really doesn’t matter what he’s going to do, he isn’t going to get much attention,” Calfano said.

